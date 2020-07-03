Classic July pattern setting in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - July tends to be our hottest month on average and the weather pattern setting in really looks typical for this time of year.

A ridge of hot high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere should provide quiet and dry weather through the weekend and much of next week. Temperatures under that ridge should be around 90 each afternoon with morning lows around 70.

The Climate Prediction Center predicts a very high chance of above-normal temperatures in the second week of July. The normal high here is about 84 degrees. (Climate Prediction Center)

When it comes to storms, we’ll see how it all plays out. Right now, it still looks like the potential for storms is pretty low next week with the hot and dry trend winning out on most days.

