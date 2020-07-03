Advertisement

Classic July pattern setting in

A ridge of high pressure brings warm conditions to the middle of the U.S. in the coming days.
A ridge of high pressure brings warm conditions to the middle of the U.S. in the coming days.(KCRG)
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - July tends to be our hottest month on average and the weather pattern setting in really looks typical for this time of year.

A ridge of hot high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere should provide quiet and dry weather through the weekend and much of next week. Temperatures under that ridge should be around 90 each afternoon with morning lows around 70.

The Climate Prediction Center predicts a very high chance of above-normal temperatures in the second week of July. The normal high here is about 84 degrees.
The Climate Prediction Center predicts a very high chance of above-normal temperatures in the second week of July. The normal high here is about 84 degrees.(Climate Prediction Center)

When it comes to storms, we’ll see how it all plays out. Right now, it still looks like the potential for storms is pretty low next week with the hot and dry trend winning out on most days.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot, humid, and dry through the holiday weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Hot, humid, and dry conditions continue across eastern Iowa through the holiday weekend.

Forecast

Hot and dry holiday weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a hot and dry holiday weekend.

Forecast

Warm and Muggy Through the 4th of July

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Water Cooler

Beyond the Weather: July planets

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
During the month of July, we have a chance to see several planets.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and humid for a while

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
July is here and our weather will feel like it for some time.

Forecast

Isolated showers to start, warmer and humid this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a decent day overall. There's only a low chance of a morning shower.

Forecast

Sunnier and drier weather ahead.

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
Sunnier and drier weather moves in for the late part of the week.

Water Cooler

Climate review for June 2020, preview of July 2020

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
June 2020 was a warm, wet month.

Forecast

One more afternoon of isolated rain before a dry stretch

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
A few isolated showers and storms may pop up again this afternoon into the evening.

Forecast

Storms stay isolated today, very humid

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another humid day. A few storms may flare up as well.