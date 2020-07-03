Cedar Rapids police respond to shots fired call Thursday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police responded to a shots fired call Thursday night in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE.

At around 9:33 p.m., police were called with a disturbance report, where a vehicle was shot. When police arrived at the scene, they located two cars that had been shot. Police did not find anyone injured from the incident.

Officers collected evidence and the investigation is still ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.