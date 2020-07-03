Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police respond to shots fired call Thursday night

(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police responded to a shots fired call Thursday night in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE.

At around 9:33 p.m., police were called with a disturbance report, where a vehicle was shot. When police arrived at the scene, they located two cars that had been shot. Police did not find anyone injured from the incident.

Officers collected evidence and the investigation is still ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rising COVID-19 cases in UIHC Staff

Updated: 56 minutes ago
As COVID-19 cases are rising in Johnson County, UI Health Care is also seeing more cases among its employees.

News

Kids on Course lunch program expands

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Kids on Course University had to cancel its normal summer program because of COVID-19, but it's still working to help kids who need meals during the break.

News

Holding pattern for restaurants and bars

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Restaurants and bars find themselves in a holding pattern, as some are still reopening, while coronavirus cases are picking back up in parts of Iowa.

News

Man dies after shooting in Dubuque

Updated: 56 minutes ago
A shooting in Dubuque tonight has killed a man.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids bar reopens, then closes again, as COVID cases rise in Linn County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Green
Belle’s Basix temporarily closed again on June 25 in response to an increase of coronavirus cases in Linn County.

Iowa

Muscatine Mayor to issue city-wide mandatory face mask proclamation in the coming days

Updated: 1 hours ago
Muscatine’s Mayor says she will be issuing a city-wide mandatory face mask proclamation in the coming days.

Local

Kids on Course University summer program expanded to serve thousands of kids.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
This summer, the Kids on Course University summer program has expanded to serve thousands of kids.

Local

University of Iowa Health Care seeing rise in staff testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Johnson County, University of Iowa Health Care is also seeing more cases among their employees.

Iowa

Man dies after single car crash in Ottuwma

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 26-year-old Ottumwa man died after a single-car crash in Wapello county Thursday morning.

Local

Possible COVID-19 exposure at South Hardin High School Graduation

Updated: 3 hours ago
In a release, the Superintendent of South Hardin Schools stated that a graduate of the Class of 2020, who attended the high school graduation ceremony, tested positive for COVID-19.