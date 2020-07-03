Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man leads police on brief chase Thursday night

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police attempted to stop a vehicle at Center Point and 42nd Street NE at around 11:03 Thursday night, but the driver refused to stop.

Officers said Dallas Clark, 23, from Cedar Rapids, led police on a chase that lasted about five minutes before his vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop behind 6420 Rockwell Dr. NE. He then fled on foot until police were able to make the arrest.

Police said Clark has been charged with driving while barred, eluding, careless driving, reckless driving and a number of other traffic citations.

