Advertisement

7 Univ. of Nothern Iowa student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus on August 26, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)
The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus on August 26, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Seven University of Northern Iowa student-athletes and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The tests come after over 150 student-athletes and staff participated in testing. The players and the staff member, who tested positive, attended voluntary workouts on campus. 

Since the positive tests, the weight room has been closed, while it is being cleaned. In order to participate in the workouts, the student-athletes were required to undertake a coronavirus screening and have temperatures checked. 

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

East Buchanan gets one against No. 8 Lisbon in doubleheader

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
East Buchanan split its doubleheader with No. 8 Lisbon on Thursday.

Sports

West Delaware and Clear Creek-Amana split doubleheader

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
West Delaware and Clear Creek-Amana split their doubleheader matchup on Thursday.

Sports

East Buchanan takes one against No. 8 Lisbon

Updated: 15 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

West Delaware and CCA split doubleheader

Updated: 15 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Latest News

Sports

Eliezer De Los Santos adjusting to new life in America both on and off the field

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT
|
By Michael OBrien
Regina shortstop Eliezer De Los Santos is quite the spectacle to see on the baseball diamond, his natural abilities were sharpened by training every day while growing up in the Dominican Republic. De Los Santos moved to America last September, in the hopes of one day returning home as a professional

Sports

Eliezer De Los Santos adjusting to life in America both on and off the field

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Western Dubuque baseball season suspended mid-game over COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
An eastern Iowa high school’s baseball team saw its season abruptly put on hold on Wednesday night due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

National

Field of Dreams game on schedule, but with new matchup

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
If you build it, they will come, but the “they” has been changed, according to reports.

National

Minor League Baseball officially cancels 2020 season

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Minor League Baseball, including the Cedar Rapids Kernels and other local teams, will not be played in 2020, according to a social media post from league officials.

National

Grinnell cancels fall sports due to coronavirus concerns

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
Grinnell College says it will cancel football and other fall sports because of concerns about the coronavirus.