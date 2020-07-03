7 Univ. of Nothern Iowa student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Seven University of Northern Iowa student-athletes and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

The tests come after over 150 student-athletes and staff participated in testing. The players and the staff member, who tested positive, attended voluntary workouts on campus.

Since the positive tests, the weight room has been closed, while it is being cleaned. In order to participate in the workouts, the student-athletes were required to undertake a coronavirus screening and have temperatures checked.

