Advertisement

7 UNI Panther athletes, 1 staff have COVID-19

By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Seven UNI Panther student-athletes and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 following voluntary workouts at campus facilities.

Voluntary workouts continued despite the positive tests. The university closed the weight room for a deep cleaning over the holiday weekend and expects it to reopen on Monday.

“We feel like these positive tests are indicative that our screening protocols are working,” Director of Athletics David Harris said. “Because of the holiday weekend, we thought it would be best to extend our scheduled closure and thoroughly clean the weight room to make sure we are doing everything in our power to keep our student-athletes safe. We are acting out of an abundance of caution.”

Panthers athletics said the positive tests came from more than 150 athletes. The voluntary workouts on campus include regular screening, social distancing, wearing face masks and disinfecting equipment. All student-athletes that are tested are required to self-quarantine and are not allowed in UNI facilities while tests are pending.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

Former state tennis champion Rami Scheetz unites UConn classmates with video

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Student-athletes will soon be able to return to their college campuses. Former Cedar Rapids Washington tennis player wanted to help his teammates at the University of Connecticut and other athletes keep a positive attitude during the pandemic.

College

COVID-19 prevents Riley Till and Jalen Rima from adjusting to new schools

Updated: May. 7, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Both Riley Till and Jalen Rima have transferred to new schools for their senior seasons. However, the restrictions of COVID-19 have prevented them from adjusting to their new schools.

College

Lone Tree native Steve Forbes hired as Wake Forest head coach

Updated: May. 3, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Lone Tree native Steve Forbes was hired on Thursday to be the new men's basketball head coach at Wake Forest.

College

Cedar Rapids native creates stickers honoring Washington State teammate

Updated: Apr. 26, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Cedar Rapids native Dallas Hobbs created stickers to honor Washington State teammate, Bryce Beekman, who died last month. All of the proceeds went to the Beekman family.

Latest News

College

Hundreds show support for Coe's Steve Staker in fight against cancer

Updated: Apr. 19, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
More than 200 cars drove past former Coe football head coach Steve Staker's home to show their support as he battles cancer.

College

Amber Fiser and Austin Miller returning for second senior seasons

Updated: Apr. 11, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Eastern Iowa natives Amber Fiser and Austin Miller will return to their respective colleges after not being able to finish their senior seasons this year.

College

Season ends for Luther's Timmerman, but ready to battle COVID-19 as nurse

Updated: Mar. 22, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Luther softball player Paige Timmerman is sad she won't get to complete her senior season, but she's ready to take the next step in her life as a nurse and help with the battle against the COVID-19 virus.

College

Amber Fiser unsure about future of college career after season cancelled

Updated: Mar. 21, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Former Benton Community star Amber Fiser's career at Minnesota has potentially come to an end after the season was cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

College

Wrestlers react to Division III NCAA Tournament being cancelled

Updated: Mar. 15, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
College wrestlers weren't able to wrestle for a national championship after the NCAA cancelled the winter tournaments on Thursday.

College

Loras women's basketball makes history, but still wonders after NCAA Tournament cancelled

Updated: Mar. 15, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The Loras women's basketball team made it to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history, but never got a chance to advance after the season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 virus.