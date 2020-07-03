7 UNI Panther athletes, 1 staff have COVID-19

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Seven UNI Panther student-athletes and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 following voluntary workouts at campus facilities.

Voluntary workouts continued despite the positive tests. The university closed the weight room for a deep cleaning over the holiday weekend and expects it to reopen on Monday.

“We feel like these positive tests are indicative that our screening protocols are working,” Director of Athletics David Harris said. “Because of the holiday weekend, we thought it would be best to extend our scheduled closure and thoroughly clean the weight room to make sure we are doing everything in our power to keep our student-athletes safe. We are acting out of an abundance of caution.”

Panthers athletics said the positive tests came from more than 150 athletes. The voluntary workouts on campus include regular screening, social distancing, wearing face masks and disinfecting equipment. All student-athletes that are tested are required to self-quarantine and are not allowed in UNI facilities while tests are pending.

