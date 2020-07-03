Advertisement

389 more COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa Friday, 3 more deaths

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting an additional 389 cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. on July 3, the state’s data shows 30,355 cases of COVID-19 and 720 COVID-19-related deaths in the state.

Those numbers are set against the 4,545 people the state reports have been tested in the last 24 hours. That makes the total number of people tested in the state 320,924.

On the bright side, 486 people were reported to have recovered from the virus since this time yesterday. The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is now 24,243.

There are currently 146 patients hospitalized, with 32 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those, 40 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa man who sued son over wife’s death attacked by 2nd son

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say an Iowa man who successfully sued one of his sons for the shooting death of his wife has been assaulted by his other son.

National

Can Trump’s anti-mail-voting crusade hurt him in key states?

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states.

National

Kansas City police: Officer shot in head remains stable

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a Kansas City police officer who was shot in the head during an exchange of gunfire remains in stable condition Friday following surgery.

National

College Students in Alabama throw COVID-19 contest parties

Updated: 1 hour ago
Alabama state officials say they are investigating parties where college students are intentionally trying to catch COVID-19.

Latest News

Iowa

Finley Hospital in Dubuque begins restricting visitors

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dubuque said it will return to restricting visitors at Finley Hospital due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the county. The restrictions started at 6 p.m. on July 2.

National

Kim Jong Un urges North Koreans to keep up virus fight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to maintain alertness against the coronavirus, warning that complacency risked “unimaginable and irretrievable crisis.”

National

Two additional suspects arrested in Atlanta Wendy’s arson

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities in Atlanta have arrested two additional suspects for allegedly setting a Wendy’s restaurant on fire.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

Iowa

COVID-19 contact tracing proves difficult for Iowans

Updated: 3 hours ago
County health departments across Iowa say many people who test positive for COVID-19 aren’t able to keep track of who they have come into close contact with.

News

COVID-19 contact tracing proves difficult for Iowans

Updated: 3 hours ago
County health departments across Iowa say many people who test positive for COVID-19 aren’t able to keep track of whom they have come into close contact with.