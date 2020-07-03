389 more COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa Friday, 3 more deaths

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting an additional 389 cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. on July 3, the state’s data shows 30,355 cases of COVID-19 and 720 COVID-19-related deaths in the state.

Those numbers are set against the 4,545 people the state reports have been tested in the last 24 hours. That makes the total number of people tested in the state 320,924.

On the bright side, 486 people were reported to have recovered from the virus since this time yesterday. The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is now 24,243.

There are currently 146 patients hospitalized, with 32 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those, 40 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

