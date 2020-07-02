Zachary Levi to play Iowa native and NFL hall of famer Kurt Warner in upcoming biopic

(KCRG) - Zachary Levi has been announced as the actor who will portray NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, and Iowa native, Kurt Warner in an upcoming biopic called “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.”

Levi starred in 2019′s superhero film “Shazam!,” and is known for his role in the TV series “Chuck.”

“American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” is being developed by Lionsgate and Kingdom Story and is expected to begin production later this year, with a December 2021 release date. It’s being described as a faith-based biopic.

Zachary Levi tweeted that he is “beyond pumped” to have earned the role.

Warner said in a tweet he can’t wait to see Levi deliver the Warner’s story to the big screen.

Warner played football in college at the University of Northern Iowa. He was undrafted but went on to play in the NFL for 12 seasons. He become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP, went to 4 pro bowls and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017. He played for the St. Louis Rams, the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals.

What a crazy, amazing journey this has been... now I’m going to be played by a Super Hero!! Excited you @ZacharyLevi are taking this ride with us, can’t wait to see you delivery our story to the BIG screen! https://t.co/wnYm9Z7aAy — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) July 1, 2020

Kurt and Brenda Warner helped build a Habitat for Humanity home in Cedar Rapids on Monday, April 23, 2018. (KCRG-TV9) (KCRG)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.