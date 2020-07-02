Advertisement

Whipping post removed from Delaware courthouse square

An 8-foot (2.4 meters) tall whipping post was removed from a Delaware county courthouse square Wednesday after activists said the post was a reminder of racial discrimination.
An 8-foot (2.4 meters) tall whipping post was removed from a Delaware county courthouse square Wednesday after activists said the post was a reminder of racial discrimination.(Source: WMDT/CNN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — An 8-foot tall whipping post was removed from a Delaware county courthouse square Wednesday after activists said the post was a reminder of racial discrimination.

The post outside the Sussex County Courthouse in Georgetown was removed after an hour and a half of excavation and put in storage unit with other historical artifacts.

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs said the post was used to bind and whip people publicly for committing crimes up until 1952. However, Black people were disproportionately punished, according to the historical group.

The group said the post was a “cold deadpan display” that didn’t “adequately account for the traumatic legacy it represents.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ARNIE STAPLETON
The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following a virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

National News

Video: Florida police laugh after shooting rubber bullets

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KELLI KENNEDY Associated Press
Fort Lauderdale police posted a video on its official YouTube channel Wednesday that shows Florida police officers laughing and celebrating after shooting rubber bullets at a protest last month in which a Black woman was shot in the face and seriously injured.

National News

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

News

Ghislaine Maxwell arrested, accused of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein

Updated: 1 hour ago
The FBI arrested Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman accused of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein.

News

80 percent of the people recently laid-off at the university were women

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Iowa's 'Council on Status of Women' says 80 percent of the people recently laid-off at the university were women.

Latest News

News

University of Iowa staff say they're scared to return to class this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
University of Iowa staff say they're scared to return to class this fall.

News

8,300 people filed for unemployment last week in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa Workforce Development reports 8,300 new unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between June 21 and June 27.

News

China condemns what they call foreign "meddling" in the affairs with Hong Kong

Updated: 1 hour ago
China's government is condemning what they call foreign "meddling" in the affairs with Hong Kong. Several countries are offering support to people in Hong Kong, and imposing sanctions on China over the country's new national security law.

Iowa

Johnson County Auditor will mail every voter a postage paid absentee ballot request form

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Johnson County Auditor’s Office on Thursday said it will send every voter in the county a postage paid absentee ballot request form for the November 3 presidential election.

National News

High court won’t hear abortion clinic ‘buffer zone’ cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The justices said in a written order that they would not hear cases from Chicago and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.