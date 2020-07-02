Western Dubuque baseball season suspended mid-game over COVID-19
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa high school’s baseball team saw its season abruptly put on hold on Wednesday night due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.
In a post on its Twitter account, the Western Dubuque baseball team said that it was required to shut down during the third inning in a game at Cedar Rapids Washington High School due to COVID-19. The post said that the team was awaiting test results after potential exposure.
The Bobcats led the game 6-1.
