Advertisement

Western Dubuque baseball season suspended mid-game over COVID-19

A sign outside of Western Dubuque High School.
A sign outside of Western Dubuque High School.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa high school’s baseball team saw its season abruptly put on hold on Wednesday night due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

In a post on its Twitter account, the Western Dubuque baseball team said that it was required to shut down during the third inning in a game at Cedar Rapids Washington High School due to COVID-19. The post said that the team was awaiting test results after potential exposure.

The Bobcats led the game 6-1.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Field of Dreams game on schedule, but with new matchup

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
If you build it, they will come, but the “they” has been changed, according to reports.

National

Minor League Baseball officially cancels 2020 season

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Minor League Baseball, including the Cedar Rapids Kernels and other local teams, will not be played in 2020, according to a social media post from league officials.

National

Grinnell cancels fall sports due to coronavirus concerns

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
Grinnell College says it will cancel football and other fall sports because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Hawkeyes

University of Iowa athletics announces temporary pay cuts for coaches, staff

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Administrators for the University of Iowa Athletics Department said that it will be slashing the budget for fiscal year 2021 by millions in order to stem the financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.

Latest News

Sports

Western Dubuque and Xavier split doubleheader

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Solon sweeps Marion in doubleheader

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Alburnett takes two against No. 1 North Linn

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Alburnett takes two against No. 1 North Linn

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Alburnett took two games against No. 1 North Linn on Monday night.

Sports

Solon sweeps Marion in doubleheader

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Solon swept its doubleheader against Marion on Monday night.

Sports

Western Dubuque and Xavier split doubleheader

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids Xavier split a doubleheader on Monday night.