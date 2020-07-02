Western Dubuque baseball season suspended mid-game over COVID-19

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa high school’s baseball team saw its season abruptly put on hold on Wednesday night due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

In a post on its Twitter account, the Western Dubuque baseball team said that it was required to shut down during the third inning in a game at Cedar Rapids Washington High School due to COVID-19. The post said that the team was awaiting test results after potential exposure.

The Bobcats led the game 6-1.

WDHS baseball has been shutdown for precautionary reasons due to COVID-19. Our games with CRWashington are suspended (WD was up 6-1 batting in the top of 3). We will await test results as we self quarantine and determine next steps! — WDHS Baseball (@WDHSbaseball) July 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.