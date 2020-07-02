Advertisement

Warm and Muggy Through the 4th of July

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In the simplest terms, we are in for a warm and muggy weekend. Highs should stay in the upper 80s to near 90 with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A ridge of high pressure keeps the storm track to our north resulting in dry weather for our holiday weekend. The 4th of July looks similar to the past few in eastern Iowa as we have seen similar highs the past several years. A better chance for showers and storms moves back into the Midwest as early as Tuesday. Have a safe and happy 4th of July!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Water Cooler

Beyond the Weather: July planets

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
During the month of July, we have a chance to see several planets.

Forecast

Warm and humid for a while

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
July is here and our weather will feel like it for some time.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weather Update for Thursday at 11 a.m. - July is here and our weather will feel like it for some time.

Latest News

Forecast

Isolated showers to start, warmer and humid this afternoon

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a decent day overall. There's only a low chance of a morning shower.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Plan on a warm and humid day with only a slight chance of a shower.

Forecast

Sunnier and drier weather ahead.

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
Sunnier and drier weather moves in for the late part of the week.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT

Water Cooler

Climate review for June 2020, preview of July 2020

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
June 2020 was a warm, wet month.

Forecast

One more afternoon of isolated rain before a dry stretch

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
A few isolated showers and storms may pop up again this afternoon into the evening.