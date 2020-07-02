Warm and Muggy Through the 4th of July

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In the simplest terms, we are in for a warm and muggy weekend. Highs should stay in the upper 80s to near 90 with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A ridge of high pressure keeps the storm track to our north resulting in dry weather for our holiday weekend. The 4th of July looks similar to the past few in eastern Iowa as we have seen similar highs the past several years. A better chance for showers and storms moves back into the Midwest as early as Tuesday. Have a safe and happy 4th of July!

