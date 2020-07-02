Advertisement

Warm and humid for a while

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - July is here and our weather will feel like it for some time. Highs are warmer today, reaching the middle 80s, thanks to more sunshine than the past couple of days.

Tomorrow should be a tad warmer with more of us hitting the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. For the holiday weekend, plan on humid highs in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine. The temperature pattern stays pretty much the same right through next week with highs in the upper 80s each day. The wind is going to be light, so don’t count on a breeze to cut into the warmth and mugginess.

As far as rain goes, it doesn’t look too promising for a while. We probably won’t see anything again until Tuesday at the earliest, followed by more chances later next week. If your plants need water, you’d be wise to take care of that yourself.

