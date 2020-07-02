University of Iowa professors say they’re scared to return to campus this fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In an open letter to students, published in the Gazette, University of Iowa professors said they are scared to return to the university this fall.

“We’d love to say that we’re eagerly anticipating meeting you this fall, but we have to be honest,” the university instructors wrote. “We’re scared. We write this on the twelfth consecutive day of new, double-digit COVID-19 cases in Johnson County. We’re scared for our health and yours, and we’re deeply concerned about the direction in which our university is headed.”

The University of Iowa announced it will resume face-to-face education on August 24.

Despite the university saying it plans on holding its in-person classes in classrooms that are able to accommodate twice the number of students to maintain social distancing standards, professors wrote that such classrooms don’t exist.

One of the biggest concerns for professors is the fact that space in classrooms, hallways and corridors won’t allow for students and staff to follow the CDC’s six-foot social distancing guidelines.

The OpEd also takes issue with the treatment of faculty members during the pandemic. It states that 15 faculty members, among others, were unceremoniously fired on June 11, with the only reason given being the university’s budget crisis. The instructors point out that the deans, provost and president each make more than $300,000, while the instructors who were fired make less than $50,000. Instructors worry that less staff will lead to larger classroom sizes and fewer opportunities to connect with students.

The OpEd also alleges that the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences brushed off the concerns over returning to the classroom.

The letter calls on Dean Goddard, Provost Fuentes, and President Harreld to explain the treatment of faculty members.

The column on the Gazette was co-signed by 37 UI staff and faculty members.

