Advertisement

There’s a full moon, lunar eclipse to go with this weekend’s fireworks

It’s called the buck moon
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – July’s full moon is coming this holiday weekend.

After the fireworks fly for Independence Day, the buck moon makes its debut early Sunday at 12:44 a.m. ET.

“Traditionally, the full moon in July is called the buck moon because a buck’s antlers are in full growth mode at this time,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The July full moon is also known as the thunder moon because thunderstorms are so frequent during the month.

Sunday’s light show includes a penumbral eclipse. That’s when the moon crosses through the faint outer edge of Earth’s shadow, making our closest celestial neighbor appear slightly darker.

Viewing conditions for the full moon and eclipse will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

University of Iowa professors say they’re scared to return to campus this fall

Updated: moments ago
In an open letter to students, written for the Gazette, University of Iowa professors said they are scared to return to the university this fall.

Coronavirus

Walmart turning 160 parking lots into drive-in theaters

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters starting in August.

Iowa

Inmate at Fort Dodge prison test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa state prisons officials say an inmate at a state prison in Fort Dodge has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Iowa

State reports 676 more COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths in Iowa on Thursday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The state is reporting 676 more cases of COVID-19 over the last 24-hours, but no more deaths were reported.

Latest News

National News

NASCAR driver to race ‘Trump 2020’ vehicle sponsored by pro-Trump PAC

Updated: 35 minutes ago
A political action committee working to help President Donald Trump get re-elected is sponsoring a NASCAR driver’s vehicle starting this weekend.

National News

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN
Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

Iowa

Iowa State Patrol noticing a pattern of dangerously high speeds on Iowa roadways

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation said citations for speeding over 100 mph have increase 84 percent compared to the four-year average.

National

July 2020 skywatching tips from NASA

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
What are some skywatching highlights you can see in July 2020? Enjoy the giant planets Jupiter and Saturn with their moons, stay up late to spot Mars rising.

National News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Provoked bison attacks woman at Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Larsens say that from the moment you arrive at the park, there are signs everywhere saying don’t approach the wildlife.

National Politics

Trump: Crisis is being handled

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke about jobs and the coronavirus response at a White House briefing Friday.