State reports 676 more COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths in Iowa on Thursday

Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work. Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of the state&amp;rsquo;s 99 counties Friday, relaxing restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting 676 more cases of COVID-19 over the last 24-hours, but no more deaths were reported.

As of 10:15 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 29,966 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 717 COVID-19 related deaths.

In total 316,379 have been tested since the pandemic began. That’s an increase of 7,721 since this time yesterday.

According to state data, 310 people have recovered in the last 24 hours as well. That makes the total number of people who have recovered from the virus 23,757.

There are currently 145 patients hospitalized, with 18 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those, 36 are in the ICU and 18 are on ventilators.

