Source says 80% of the University of Iowa’s layoffs have been women

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - The University of Iowa’s Council on Status of Women says 80% of the people laid off at the University recently were women.

Last month, the University laid off 15 employees after losing millions of dollars during the pandemic. They worked in the Department of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Of the 15 people laid off, 12 of them were women and three of them are people of color.

Hannah Shultz, the chair of the Council of Status of Women, said “The University is anticipating some pretty large budget cuts due to the pandemic, due to revenue losses from the pandemic. The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences particularly needs to cut $75 million over the next couple of years that they are going to need to cut.”

The University of Iowa has not yet responded to what the council has said.

