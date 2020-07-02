Advertisement

Police investigation underway in Dubuque, officials searching for suspect

Police on the scene of an active investigation in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard during the early evening hours of July 2, 2020.
Police on the scene of an active investigation in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard during the early evening hours of July 2, 2020.(KCRG)
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An active police investigation is underway in Dubuque Thursday evening.

Officials responded to the 400 block of Loras Boulevard, near the intersection with Bluff Street, shortly after 6 p.m. Police have not said what happened but they tell our crew at the scene that they are searching for a suspect.

Our crew at the scene said the crime scene tape is blocking a stretch of Loras Boulevard in the area as of 6:45 p.m.

