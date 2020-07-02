Police investigation underway in Dubuque, officials searching for suspect
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An active police investigation is underway in Dubuque Thursday evening.
Officials responded to the 400 block of Loras Boulevard, near the intersection with Bluff Street, shortly after 6 p.m. Police have not said what happened but they tell our crew at the scene that they are searching for a suspect.
Our crew at the scene said the crime scene tape is blocking a stretch of Loras Boulevard in the area as of 6:45 p.m.
