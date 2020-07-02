Advertisement

Police arrest armed man on the grounds where Canadian PM Trudeau lives

He wasn't there at the time
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives.(Source: CTV Network, CNN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police said Thursday they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country’s governor general live.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette were not present at the time of the incident in Ottawa early Thursday.

Police said the man was arrested without any incident and is now being interviewed. Police have not released his identity and said charges are pending.

Payette, who is the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, holds a mostly ceremonial position.

Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the sprawling property where the governor general resides because the prime minister’s traditional residence is in disrepair.

“We thank the RCMP and police for quickly resolving the situation this morning at Rideau Hall. All of our staff are safe,” Payette tweeted.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: moments ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
Vanilla Ice has indefinitely postponed a Texas concert that drew fierce criticism due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National News

LIVE: Fort Hood provides update on status of Guillen investigation

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood’s senior commander, Army investigators and local law enforcement officers are updating the status of the investigation into the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen Thursday afternoon.

National News

Celebrated broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at 99

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Longtime television personality and newscaster Hugh Downs passed away Wednesday at the age of 99.

National News

Herman Cain is hospitalized with coronavirus

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The 74-year-old found out Monday that he had coronavirus and by Wednesday “had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization.”

National News

Epstein friend Maxwell arrested, accused of recruiting girls for sex

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested Thursday on charges she helped recruit three girls — one as young as 14 — to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of girls and women over many years.

Latest News

National Politics

Intel chiefs brief congressional leaders on Russia bounties

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MATTHEW DALY
The U.S. intelligence chiefs conducted classified briefings Thursday for congressional leaders who have demanded more answers about intelligence assessments that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

National News

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

Coronavirus

Texas hospital overwhelmed with coronavirus patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A hospital in San Antonio is at capacity with coronavirus patients.

National News

Coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 US states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAKE COYLE, TERRY SPENCER and DAVID RISING
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.

National

AP source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ARNIE STAPLETON
The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following a virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.