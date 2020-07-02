Advertisement

MercyOne in Waterloo returning to its no visitors policy

(WBKO)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne in Waterloo is returning to its no visitors policy in the Northeast Iowa region starting July 3rd.

This decision comes after the increasing number of asymptomatic cases and the increased exposure in the community. In a release, they said the decision did not come easy but is a necessary one to protect all patients, their families, and the community.

This policy will be in effect at the Waterloo Medical Center, Cedar Falls Medical Center, and Oelwein Medical Center. Exemptions to the policy will be considered for patients receiving end of life care, maternity units, and children admitted into the hospital.

