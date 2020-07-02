Man convicted in 2017 shooting near Cedar Rapids Walmart gets new trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted of shooting two people near a Cedar Rapids Walmart, killing one of them, will get a new trial. That was the ruling from the Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

They said instructions a judge gave to the jury violated Quarzone Martin’s 5th Amendment rights of self-incrimination. He’s convicted of second-degree murder among other charges.

In July of 2017, Cedar Rapids police found two people shot inside a car in the parking lot of the Walmart on the southwest side. The car had crashed into a guardrail and 26-year-old Andrew Meeks died.

