Lawmakers shut down plan to send absentee ballot request forms to registered voters for November election

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Republican lawmakers shut down a plan to allow Iowa’s Secretary of State to send out absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in Iowa for the November election.

The state’s Legislative Council voted 13 to 9, along party lines, to deny the Democratic proposal yesterday.

Democrats said it’s a move to suppress the vote, but Republicans said the measure would cost a lot of taxpayer dollars and wouldn’t benefit anyone.

“The Democrats are trying to act like we’re trying to prevent people from voting absentee,” said Sen. Jack Whitver, Republican Majority Leader. “It’s nonsense. We expect a lot of people to vote absentee. We expect a lot of people to vote in the polls. I believe this will be the highest turnout election we’ve ever had, and we’re happy about that. We want people to show up to vote.”

“Having 99 different programs versus having it done at the Secretary of State’s Office, it just makes sense to have the person who’s in charge, clean, safe elections, as the person that should be sending out absentee ballot request forms to Iowans,” said (D) Sen. Janet Petersen.

The money for the proposal would have come from the federal CARES Act.

Whitver said sending out those absentee ballot request forms could cost millions of dollars. Petersen said it’s closer to $600,000.

