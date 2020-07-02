Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA PRISON

Inmate at Fort Dodge prison test positive for COVID-19

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa state prisons officials say an inmate at a state prison in Fort Dodge has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Iowa Department of Corrections says in a news release that the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility inmate is a male adult under the age of 40 and has been in medical isolation since first notifying staff that he was not feeling well on Tuesday. Prisons officials say he experiencing mild symptoms and will receive medical care as necessary as he recovers. Prisons officials say the unit where the inmate was housed has been placed on quarantine status, and additional testing at the prison is underway.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA-BODY BAGS

Grim gift adds 500 body bags to Iowa's coronavirus stockpile

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s executive branch is getting a grim gift from a company that has long made uniforms for meatpacking workers: a free supply of 500 body bags. Dickson Industries is donating the body bags as the state prepares for a worst-case scenario in which the coronavirus or another health emergency would overwhelm hospitals and medical examiners. The Des Moines-based company makes garments and products for the food processing, medical and other industries, including coats and insulated jackets for meatpacking workers. A state spokesman says the body bags will be kept in a state stockpile, just like 500 ventilators the state is purchasing.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTESTERS ARRESTED

Police arrest protesters at Iowa Capitol after confrontation

DES MOINES, Iowa. (AP) — Police used tear gas and arrested people at the Iowa Capitol during a protest to persuade Gov. Kim Reynolds to restore voting rights to felons. KCCI reports the police said protesters started the confrontation on Wednesday but protesters accused law enforcement of mishandling the arrests. Videos from the scene show Iowa State Patrol troopers taking some protesters to the ground while others tried to pull authorities away. Des Moines police arrived and more arrests were made. Police say at least 15 people were arrested. Two juveniles also were taken into custody..

IBM CLOSING-DUBUQUE

Dubuque officials: IBM client center to close by end of year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The IBM Client Innovation Center in Dubuque will close within four months, the big tech company said Wednesday, taking nearly 350 jobs with it. Word of the closure first came from Greater Dubuque Development Corp. CEO Rick Dickinson, who told the Telegraph Herald that an IBM official called his office Wednesday morning to inform him that the facility will close by November. IBM spokesman Fred McNeese confirmed that later Wednesday, saying the company will consolidate the Dubuque tech support and outsourcing center with its center in Columbia, Missouri. McNeese says most employees in Dubuque will be given the opportunity to relocate to the Columbia facility or take a severance package.

CEMETERY VANDALISM-WATERLOO

Vandals damage dozens of gravestones at Waterloo cemetery

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo are investigating after dozens of gravestones were damaged in a late-night vandalism spree. Up to 50 gravestones were toppled or moved at Elmwood Cemetery sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Cemetery manager Joe Fox told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that damage ranged from huge markers to a small headstone for a 2-month-old baby named Allen dating from the 1800s. Waterloo police photographed the damage and collected evidence but had made no arrests as of Tuesday night.

MIDWEST ECONOMY

Business leaders say area's economy improving with reopening

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of business leaders released Wednesday suggests the economy has begun to recover as businesses reopened in the past month in nine Midwest and Plains states. But Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said the region's economy remains weaker than before the coronavirus outbreak began. And business leaders expect the economy to continue improving over the next six months. The region's overall index jumped into positive territory at 50.3 in June from May's 43.5. Any score above 50 suggests growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.