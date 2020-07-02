Advertisement

Johnson County Auditor will mail every voter a postage paid absentee ballot request form

(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Auditor’s Office on Thursday said it will send every voter in the county a postage paid absentee ballot request form for the November 3 presidential election.

The auditor’s office encourages residents to vote from home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Johnson County Auditor’s Office said polliing places will be open, but absentee ballot request forms will be sent to encourage voting from home.

Mailings to Johnson County voters will be sent in four groups starting the last week of July. The first group will be rural areas and senior housing complexes, with high turnover neighborhoods and Univeristy of Iowa residence halls receiving requests by early September.

The auditor’s office said by sending the mailing out in groups, the office will be able to use staff time more efficiently. But it will also give voters who are moving more time to update their voter registration addresses.

To change your voter registration online: https://mymvd.iowadot.gov/VoterRegistration (Iowa driver’s license or Iowa non-driver ID required).

To print a voter registration form: https://www.johnson-county.com/auditor/voter/vrform.pdf

To print an absentee ballot request: https://www.johnson-county.com/auditor/voter/absreq.pdf

Mail forms to the Johnson County Auditor’s office or drop them off in the drop slot at the Administration Building.

