Advertisement

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office looking for murder suspect

Joseph L. Wright
Joseph L. Wright(Courtesy Photo)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the East Dubuque Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect connected to an April 2019 murder.

Prosecutors gave a bill of indictment to 31-year-old Joseph Wright with five counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of armed violence, and two counts of aggravated battery in September of 2019. These charges come from an incident that occurred on April 21, 2019, where 44-year-old Jennifer Miller was shot at Sinsinawa Avenue and later died.

The court ordered his indictment remain sealed until he was arrested, but Wright is still missing. Investigators are asking for help locating him. 

He is described as a black man, approximately 6′ 1″, around 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo saying “Passion” on his right jaw and “Prince” and a crown tattooed above his right and left eyes. 

East Dubuque police encourage anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers at (800) 747-0117.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man convicted in 2017 shooting near Cedar Rapids Walmart gets new trial

Updated: moments ago
The man convicted of shooting two people near a Cedar Rapids Walmart and killing one of them will get a new trial. That was the ruling from the Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

Local

2020 Cedar Rapids Latino Festival canceled

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The 2020 Cedar Rapids Latino Festival has been canceled. The event was scheduled for Septemeber 13th.

Iowa

Source says 80% of the University of Iowa’s layoffs have been women

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCCI
The University of Iowa’s Council on Status of Women says 80% of the people laid off at the University recently were women.

News

Kurt Warner to get a biopic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Zachary Levi has been announced as the actor who will portray NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, and Iowa native, Kurt Warner in an upcoming biopic called “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.”

Latest News

News

80 percent of the people recently laid-off at the university were women

Updated: 4 hours ago
The University of Iowa's 'Council on Status of Women' says 80 percent of the people recently laid-off at the university were women.

News

Ghislaine Maxwell arrested, accused of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein

Updated: 4 hours ago
The FBI arrested Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman accused of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein.

News

8,300 people filed for unemployment last week in Iowa

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa Workforce Development reports 8,300 new unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between June 21 and June 27.

News

China condemns what they call foreign "meddling" in the affairs with Hong Kong

Updated: 4 hours ago
China's government is condemning what they call foreign "meddling" in the affairs with Hong Kong. Several countries are offering support to people in Hong Kong, and imposing sanctions on China over the country's new national security law.

News

University of Iowa staff say they're scared to return to class this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
University of Iowa staff say they're scared to return to class this fall.

News

Iowa State Patrol noticing a pattern of dangerously high speeds on Iowa roadways

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation said citations for speeding over 100 mph have increase 84 percent compared to the four-year average.