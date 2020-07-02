Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office looking for murder suspect

EAST DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the East Dubuque Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect connected to an April 2019 murder.

Prosecutors gave a bill of indictment to 31-year-old Joseph Wright with five counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of armed violence, and two counts of aggravated battery in September of 2019. These charges come from an incident that occurred on April 21, 2019, where 44-year-old Jennifer Miller was shot at Sinsinawa Avenue and later died.

The court ordered his indictment remain sealed until he was arrested, but Wright is still missing. Investigators are asking for help locating him.

He is described as a black man, approximately 6′ 1″, around 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo saying “Passion” on his right jaw and “Prince” and a crown tattooed above his right and left eyes.

East Dubuque police encourage anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers at (800) 747-0117.

