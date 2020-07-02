Advertisement

Isolated showers to start, warmer and humid this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few isolated showers are still leftover from last night, however, these are not expected to last long and should be largely out later this morning. Clouds are also thinning out a bit which should leave us warmer than yesterday in all areas. Plan on highs to hit the mid-upper 80s with a general partly cloudy sky this afternoon. A hot and dry weekend still looks likely with highs well into the 80s and plenty of sunshine each day. Early next week, a few systems will try to move in from the north, though it’s questionable how much success they may have in moving the heat out of the way. Right now, those chances are kept pretty low. Temperatures look to remain well into the 80s to lower 90s for pretty much all of next week.

