Iowa State Patrol noticing a pattern of dangerously high speeds on Iowa roadways

(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation said citations for speeding over 100 mph have increase 84 percent compared to the four-year average.

The Iowa State Patrol released data from speeding violations that showed 1,635 drivers exceeded the speed limit by 25 mph or more from January 1 through June 10.

Citations for these speeds totaled 912 in April and May compared to 764 citations for the previous three months combined.

The data also shows that a younger demographic, mainly males between the ages of 14 and 29 years of age, has been the most common speeding violators. Most citations occurred on Saturday afternoons. But, perhaps more importantly, the data shows that nearly one-third of the violations during that time period were for speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Officials said troopers have routinely clocked speeds as high as 121 to 155 mph on Iowa’s now less congested roadways, as a result of COVID-19 keeping people at home.

However, it’s not all Iowans. The data shows 60 percent of the violators are out-of-state drivers.

“These traffic trends are alarming and unprecedented,” says Iowa State Patrol Commander Colonel Nathan Fulk. “High speeds are not only making our Iowa roadways less safe on a daily basis for all of us, but speeding is one of the leading contributing factors in fatality crashes. We need motorists to understand that this type of driving behavior is not the new normal.” 

Officials said they are coming up with tactics to bring awareness to the issue, as well as ways to encourage personal responsibility. A public awareness campaign is set to begin around July 4.

