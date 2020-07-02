Advertisement

Iowa governor signs abortion law amid court challenge

(KSFY)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill requiring women to wait 24 hours to get an abortion.

The law is similar to one struck down by the Iowa Supreme Court two years ago. Reynolds signed the measure into law Monday as lawyers for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the state were wrapping up arguments before a state court judge who must now decide whether to immediately halt its enforcement.

Planned Parenthood claims the bill is unconstitutional in the way it was passed in the middle of the night and that it violates due process and equal protection rights of women seeking an abortion.

