Iowa City police investigating robbery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are investigating a robbery that took place on Thursday afternoon.

At around 12:23 p.m., police responded to a suspicious activity call where three men were reported running out of an apartment in the 400 block of South Governor Street. The report also stated that they were all wearing facemasks and holding a gun.

Officers found once they arrived at the scene, that a robbery has occurred involving one firearm that was discharged. After the robbery, the three men then fled the scene in a white, four-door car. The victim was not injured.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Sergeant Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5275.

