IA Lottery
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-22-24-30-35, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 4
(four, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-five; Star Ball: seven; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $62 million
7-3-1
(seven, three, one)
8-1-9-5
(eight, one, nine, five)
15-28-52-53-63, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 4
(fifteen, twenty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: four)