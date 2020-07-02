Advertisement

Former Cedar Rapids Police officer speaks out about termination

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lucas Jones, the former Cedar Rapids police officer the department fired last month after an investigation, told his side of the firing on Wednesday.

Jones is the officer at the center of a very public case from 2016 when he shot Jerime Mitchell during a traffic stop. The incident left Mitchell paralyzed and led to protests in the weeks after in Cedar Rapids. Police claim Jones lied during internal investigations about turning off his body camera microphone during stops and willingly violated department policy, but Jones said that isn’t true.

“There are cops at that department that do incredible things every day,” Jones said. “It was just an honor to be a witness to that stuff, and to have that stripped away for something that is a violation of due process and flat out not true is heartbreaking.”

Jones said he took pride in working for the department for nearly a decade but he and his attorney said the department’s decision to fire him wasn’t fair.

“They’ve kept all of the information, essentially, and all the cards to themselves, and they’ve presented this one-sided case all the way through the chain of command,” Jones’ attorney Skylar Limkemann said. “It’s only now, after Lucas is fired, that he’s given the materials, including the recommendations and the reasoning for the decision that they opposed, and then implemented, to be able to respond to.”

In a report, Jones is accused of not arresting a driver for driving on a suspended license on October 30, 2016, violating department policy. Jones pointed to another policy that gives officers discretion on how to handle simple misdemeanors. He said the driver was a Black woman and arresting her wouldn’t have helped relations between police and the people they’re supposed to serve.

“It’s no secret that there’s a strained race relation in America, and it’s terribly sad,” Jones said. “One of the things that I think is important in my job is even when somebody’s having their worst day, like she was, or their saddest day, or they’re at their most angry, is to leave them with an impact that I cared about them as a human being.”

In that case, the termination report states Jones admitted to turning off his microphone during the stop. Jones said he told investigators he didn’t remember shutting off the recording. He’s accused of not having his body camera mic turned on during his November 2016 traffic stop of Jerime Mitchell. He too said that wasn’t accurate and took a polygraph test on his own.

“The question asked by the polygrapher to Lucas was ‘did you turn off your body microphone immediately before the shooting of Jerime Mitchell?’ Lucas’s answer: ‘No.’“ Limkemann said. “Lucas passed his polygraph.”

Jones’s attorney said they will be filing an appeal of the termination. The city of Cedar Rapids is not commenting on the Jones firing just as it hasn’t talked publicly about the Mitchell case. Mitchell has filed a lawsuit against the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa City Schools, Iowa Freedom Riders talk changes to campus policing

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mary Green
The Iowa Freedom Riders, the group organizing recent protests in Iowa City, have put forth seven demands for the school district.

News

Charles City Schools discuss racial slurs made towards student athlete

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Brian Tabick
The Charles City Community School District is coming forward after people heard racist remarks at an athletic event.

News

Cedar Rapids Schools not modifying academic calendar

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Cedar Rapids Community Schools revealed that they will not be changing their academic calendar in the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Linn County officials emphasize need for precautions in face of COVID-19 increase

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Linn County officials stressed that residents should still use precautions like social distancing and face masks to protect from COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Field of Dreams game still planned, but with different matchup

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Major League Baseball game in Dyersville is still planned, but with a different set of teams, according to a source.

News

Western Dubuque baseball suspends in the middle of game

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Western Dubuque High School baseball team put its season on hold during the third inning of a game against Cedar Rapids Washington on Wednesday night.

News

Iowa City Schools, Iowa Freedom Rider discuss changes

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Iowa City school board and Iowa Freedom Riders discussed changes that the group wants to see during a meeting on Wednesday.

News

Charles City Schools reveals a student-athlete target of racist remarks

Updated: 53 minutes ago
School officials for the Charles City Community School District condemned racist remarks made toward some of their Black student-athletes.

News

Law enforcement, demonstrators get into confrontation in Des Moines

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Law enforcement officers and demonstrators got into a confrontation on the state capitol grounds on Wednesday, leading to multiple arrests.

News

Cedar Rapids looking outside of advocacy group for input on Citizen Review Board

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The city of Cedar Rapids is seeking wider public input on implementing a Citizen Review Board, but advocates say they have a plan already in hand.