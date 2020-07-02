Advertisement

FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.
The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.(Source: NBC12)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx is joining a growing list of organizations to ask the Washington Redskins to change its name.

A FedEx spokesperson released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.”

The Redskins play at FedExField Stadium in Landover, Maryland. FedEx President and CEO Fred Smith is a minority owner and has been since 2003.

Thursday’s request comes one day after AdWeek reported investment firms and shareholders worth a combined $620 billion asked FedEx, Nike and other businesses to terminate their sponsorship with the Redskins over the name.

The team has been under fire for decades over its controversial moniker with many calling it a racial slur against Native Americans.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has been adamant in his opposition to the name change.

Thursday’s move is arguably the most compelling in the battle over the brand. Right now, there’s no word on what might happen with FedEx if the team keeps its name.

