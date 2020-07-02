Eye doctors getting more calls about Computer Vision Syndrome

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some eye doctors across Eastern Iowa say they are getting more calls as the pandemic is forcing more people to work from home, staring at a computer all day. It’s causing what they call Computer Vision Syndrome.

People can get blurry vision, headaches, and neck and back pain. Our eyes are not meant to stare at computers for long periods of time.

Workers at Fitzgerald and Associates in Cedar Rapids say people can deal with it by changing their prescription to match the distance they are from the computer.

Also get glasses with a tint or anti-reflective coating. This helps deal with eye strain. A person’s posture can also lead to eye strain.

“We don’t want them slouching or leaning forward and lifting their head up,” said Dr. DeAnn Fitzgerald. “Because that’s hard on the vascular system and the neck. So as a result, we talk to them about posture.”

Dr. Fitzgerald recommends people take breaks every 30 minutes. Get away from your work space and look out the window or down a hallway. They also suggest getting up and moving. Also make sure to blink.

