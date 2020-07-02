Eliezer De Los Santos adjusting to new life in America both on and off the field

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On off-days, you can find Regina juniors Chase Becker and Eliezer De Los Santos shooting pool inside Becker’s home in Coralville. On game days, you can also find them together, likely manning the left side of the Regal’s infield.

“He is like my brother now,” said Becker. “On and off the field, its pretty cool to have him here.”

Its been an adjustment for the entire Becker family who invited De Los Santos into their home permanently last fall.

“Only hard thing is keeping them both fed,” said Julie Becker, who is now in charge of feeding two high school aged boys. “They eat all the time.”

It all started with the organization Baseball without Borders, something that Chase’s father and Regina head coach Todd Becker has been involved with for years. The program provides American and international youth baseball players with the opportunity to experience a new culture, using baseball to establish common ground.

“I was in some meetings one day and they were talking about the foreign exchange students and I said I have a connection in the Dominican,” said Becker. “I know there’s always kids looking to go to school there, that’s kind of their way out because they stop their education at 15 years old.”

“Its like a religion, you play baseball everyday.” De Los Santos said, while sitting on the family couch next to Chase, Julie and Todd.

De Los Santos says on his home island, if you don’t have any offers to play professional baseball by the time you are 16, your career basically ends, which is why he jumped on the opportunity to continue both his baseball training and education in America.

“I want to go to college and then go pro, If I have the opportunity.” De Los Santos said.

With only 10 games under his belt, De Los Santos’ talent is obvious. He’s got the swing, the speed, and the hands that most coaches dream about.

“I can honestly say to you from a hands standpoint, I have not seen one kid that’s even close,” Becker said. “I mean the way they train their players down there is so much different than the way we train here.”

“Catch the ball, throw the ball, hit the ball, but here I learning a lot how to play the game.” De Los Santos added.

And in the 10 months he’s been in the U.S., De Los Santos has learned more than just strategy on the field. Last semester he had a 3.4 GPA, after only knowing a handful of English phrases.

“He didn’t know any at all, and so just listening to him now, be able to expand on things.” Julie Becker said.

He’s hoping that one day he can be part of the culture that changes how things currently are in his home country, by becoming a teacher.

“Its going to be hard, because when you are a little kid they teach you baseball, baseball, baseball.” De Los Santos said. “I think I want to go home and teach my friends and the kids that the education is more important than go pro.”

And he has the full support of not just his new family in Coralville, but of his family back home

“I try to talk to my mother, my family, everyday. I miss them but I have to be, I have to do this for them and help my family.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.