Dubuque sees surge in COVID-19 cases, testing

Hundreds of cars wait in line for a COVID-19 testing site in Epworth on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Hundreds of cars wait in line for a COVID-19 testing site in Epworth on Thursday, July 2, 2020.(KCRG, Jeremy Vallin)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County reported a record high in new COVID-19 cases Thursday with 59 new cases as hundreds of people waited hours to get tested.

One person getting tested at a Test Iowa clinic told our TV9 crew he waited for more than 3-hours in his car to get tested at a clinic at the Epworth fire station. The line of cars at that site backed up for miles on Thursday. That was after the man told us he was turned away from a Test Iowa site in Dubuque, which put out a notice on Facebook Thursday afternoon telling people to stop coming. Those sites are closed through the weekend and should reopen on Monday.

Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said in her daily update Thursday that young people are a part of the increase in cases and that’s a primary reason she is urging social distancing.

“We also know for the most part they are not experiencing severe or even obvious symptoms,” Corrigan said. “This is the reason for all of us to maintain social distancing.”

Corrigan said asymptomatic people could lead to more community spread to more vulnerable populations and eventually strain resources. She said anyone concerned they may have been exposed should isolate immediately, even if it takes a few days to get tested over the holiday weekend.

The holiday weekend also was a prime message from Corrigan, with concerns that large crowds for 4th of July celebrations could exacerbate community spread.

“Stay away from crowds watching fireworks,” Corrigan said. “These gatherings are a potential exposure considering the current communitywide spread and number of cases.”

