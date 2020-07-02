Advertisement

Dubuque Community Schools plans for earlier start, may take other measures

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Children in Dubuque will be starting off the 2020-2021 school year a little earlier than normal, but district officials are still working on finalizing the rest of their plans to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Like other school districts across the state, the Dubuque Community School District filed their initial Return to Learn plans with the state on Wednesday. The submission was a set of assurances to state officials about the planning process, which indicates that they have either planned or are in the stages of planning to meet the various requirements on learning method, infrastructure, health and safety, academic standards, social-emotional-behavioral-health, and equity.

Dubuque’s filing with the state indicates they are planning to resume classes on August 14, which is earlier than previously planned before the onset of the pandemic. The district, like others, has plans for in-person, remote, or hybrid-style approaches to learning, but has not decided which one it will start with in August. They expressed a preference for in-person learning, but acknowledged that the decision will be driven by the status of the pandemic.

The district’s potential hybrid-style approach would assign homes with students on a 10-day rotation, where half of the days would be in-person and half online. Students would attend in-person classes on “A” or “B” days, depending on which letter the home was assigned.

While the state filing due on Wednesday did not require full details on each segment, the district has made their preliminary plans available on their website. Within the plans, the district said that face coverings will likely be required for students and staff for some or all of the school day. However, this section, along with others in the preliminary plan, said that a final decision on the matter will be announced by mid- to late-July.

In another section that may be changed, schools will likely require students and staff to take their own temperatures at home before the day begins, and those with a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above should stay home.

Social distancing in classrooms, lunchrooms, and common areas will be practiced as much as possible. Enhanced cleaning procedures are planned daily by school custodial staff.

The district has a survey for families to express their opinion about the Return to Learn plan online. It will accept responses until July 8.

