China, pro-Beijing activists condemn ‘meddling’ in Hong Kong

Police detain protesters against the new security law during a march marking the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover from Britain to China, Wednesday, July. 1, 2020, in Hong Kong. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997 just one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Police detain protesters against the new security law during a march marking the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover from Britain to China, Wednesday, July. 1, 2020, in Hong Kong. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997 just one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)(Vincent Yu | AP)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONG KONG (AP) - China’s government and pro-Beijing activists in Hong Kong are condemning what they call foreign meddling in the territory’s affairs, as countries move to offer Hong Kongers refuge and impose sanctions on China over a new security law.

A foreign ministry spokesman urged the U.S. to abide by international law and not sign a sanction bill into law.

Meanwhile, dozens of pro-Beijing activists and lawmakers protested outside the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong to demand that the U.S. stop meddling.

The condemnation comes a day after thousands took to the streets to protest against the new security law, which outlaws subversive, secessionist and terrorist activities and carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

