Charles City Schools discuss racial slurs made towards student athlete

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Charles City Community School District is coming forward after people heard racist remarks at an athletic event.

In a statement, Charles City Schools officials said a Black student was told to “get back in the fields” and “you’re only here because of George Floyd.” The school would not say what sporting event this took place at.

School leaders condemned the comments and said they want to let all students know that they are welcome. Superintendent Mike Fisher said players have come forward in the past but say they didn’t realize until now the importance of going public when comments like these are made.

“When we don’t put it out there we are subconsciously communicating to our kids that we don’t care or sweep it under the rug,” Fisher said. “All of our training tells us not to air our dirty laundry but it’s not about that. It’s about showing our kids that we have their back and we acknowledge that this is a problem.”

Fisher said they are addressing the issue with the other school district involved. He didn’t want to name the district but wants to focus on caring for their students.

