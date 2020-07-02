Cedar Rapids Police and Fire warn about using fireworks in city

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is seeing more complaints than usual concerning fireworks. As of last night, they've received 466 complaints since June 1st.

They say that’s more than in previous years and that can be attributed to more shows being canceled. There have also been 14 citations issued so far this year. They want to remind people that the use of fireworks within the City limits of Cedar Rapids is prohibited. Fire Marshal Vance McKinnon says although not all fireworks are illegal, there are things people should keep in mind.

There are some legal fireworks. We have snakes and sparklers. Something that I really want to warn people about is that although sparklers are legal they are exceptionally dangerous. They burn at about 12 hundred degrees,” said McKinnon.

In 2019, local hospitals reported fireworks caused three injuries. They also started at least two fires. The police department says people who are caught illegally using fireworks will be cited. The violation requires a court appearance with a fine up to $625.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.