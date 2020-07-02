Cascade swimming pool closes for the season after a person tests positive for COVID-19

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cascade swimming pool has closed for the season after someone who was at the pool, tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, officials stated the person who tested positive visited the pool on Tuesday, June 30th between 1-5 p.m. In addition to this, they stated that cases have been increasing in the immediate area.

They consulted with public health officials and decided to close the pool for the rest of the 2020 season. Anyone that purchases a pool pass for this year will carry over through the 2021 season.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.