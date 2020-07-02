Advertisement

Beyond the Weather: July planets

(NASA)
By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new month is upon us and now we’re more than halfway through the year 2020. Take some time this holiday weekend to get out and look beyond the weather.

During the month of July, we have a chance to see several planets. Jupiter and Saturn are a nice pair to watch in the evening sky. Look for them early in the month around 10 p.m., low on the southeastern horizon. By the end of July, this pair will be above the southeastern horizon by sunset.

Mars, Venus, and Mercury will be available for early risers. Check out the east-southeastern sky about an hour before sunrise – which is at about quarter to 6 – to find them.

Happy stargazing!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and humid for a while

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
July is here and our weather will feel like it for some time.

Forecast

Isolated showers to start, warmer and humid this afternoon

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a decent day overall. There's only a low chance of a morning shower.

Forecast

Sunnier and drier weather ahead.

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
Sunnier and drier weather moves in for the late part of the week.

Water Cooler

Climate review for June 2020, preview of July 2020

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
June 2020 was a warm, wet month.

Latest News

Forecast

One more afternoon of isolated rain before a dry stretch

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
A few isolated showers and storms may pop up again this afternoon into the evening.

Forecast

Storms stay isolated today, very humid

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another humid day. A few storms may flare up as well.

Forecast

Showers and storms chances remain with us into Wednesday.

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Water Cooler

June’s rainfall has had portion problems

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
As we see so often in Iowa, rainfall doesn’t fall uniformly.

Forecast

Most are dry this afternoon, somewhat higher rain chance comes Wednesday

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Yet again, there's a chance of storms - but most of us won't get them.

Forecast

Scattered storms mainly south today

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another humid day with a chance of storms.