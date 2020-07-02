Beyond the Weather: July planets

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new month is upon us and now we’re more than halfway through the year 2020. Take some time this holiday weekend to get out and look beyond the weather.

During the month of July, we have a chance to see several planets. Jupiter and Saturn are a nice pair to watch in the evening sky. Look for them early in the month around 10 p.m., low on the southeastern horizon. By the end of July, this pair will be above the southeastern horizon by sunset.

Mars, Venus, and Mercury will be available for early risers. Check out the east-southeastern sky about an hour before sunrise – which is at about quarter to 6 – to find them.

Happy stargazing!

