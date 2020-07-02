Advertisement

8,300 Iowa workers filed for unemployment last week

Unemployment
Unemployment(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reports 8,300 new unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between June 21 and June 27.

Of those claims, 7,617 were made by those who live and work in Iowa, while 683 were made by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

There were 143,488 continuing unemployment claims during this reporting period. That number is down 10,283 from the previous reporting period.

The total amount paid in unemployment insurance benefits was $34,453,854.94 the same week.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (2,172), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (1,247), health care and social assistance (610), accommodation and food services (501), and retail trade (501).

The total in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits paid was $88,059,600. That makes the total $1,143,712,800 in FPUC benefits has been paid since April 4.

The total paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits for the week was $3,628,157.42. That makes the total $21,870,640.39 in PEUC benefits paid since May 27.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Lawmakers shut down plan to send absentee ballot request forms to registered voters for November election

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republican lawmakers shut down a plan to allow Iowa’s Secretary of State to send out absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in Iowa for the November election.

News

Council votes to not send absentee ballot request forms for November election

Updated: 1 hours ago
Republican lawmakers shut down a plan to allow Iowa’s Secretary of State to send out absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in Iowa for the November election.

News

Lawmakers to be briefed on intelligence about Russia offering bounties for attacks on US troops

Updated: 1 hours ago
A group of eight bipartisan lawmakers will get a briefing on intelligence about Russia offering bounties for attacks on U-S troops in Afghanistan.

Iowa

Zachary Levi to play Iowa native and NFL hall of famer Kurt Warner in upcoming biopic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Zachary Levi has been announced as the actor who will portray NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, and Iowa native, Kurt Warner in an upcoming biopic called “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.”

Latest News

News

Los Angeles leaders vote to cut Police Department budget by 150 million dollars

Updated: 2 hours ago
City leaders voted Wednesday to slash the Los Angeles Police Department budget by $150 million, reducing the number of officers to a level not seen for more than a decade amid nationwide demands to shift money away from law enforcement agencies during America’s reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice.

News

Eye doctors getting more calls about Computer Vision Syndrome

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Some eye doctors across Eastern Iowa say they are getting more calls as the pandemic is forcing more people to work from home, staring at a computer all day. It’s causing what they call Computer Vision Syndrome.

National News

China, pro-Beijing activists condemn ‘meddling’ in Hong Kong

Updated: 3 hours ago
China’s government and pro-Beijing activists in Hong Kong are condemning what they call foreign meddling in the territory’s affairs, as countries move to offer Hong Kongers refuge and impose sanctions on China over a new security law.

National News

24 shot to death in attack on drug rehab center in Mexico

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mexican authorities say gunmen burst into an unregistered drug rehabilitation center in central Mexico and opened fire, killing 24 people and wounding seven.

News

Computer Vision Syndrome affecting more people as they work from home

Updated: 4 hours ago
Working from home during the pandemic could lead to eyesight problems for some people. It's known as Computer Vision Syndrome.

News

Eye doctors getting more calls about Computer Vision Syndrome

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some eye doctors across Eastern Iowa say they are getting more calls as the pandemic is forcing more people to work from home, staring at a computer all day.