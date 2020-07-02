8,300 Iowa workers filed for unemployment last week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reports 8,300 new unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between June 21 and June 27.

Of those claims, 7,617 were made by those who live and work in Iowa, while 683 were made by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

There were 143,488 continuing unemployment claims during this reporting period. That number is down 10,283 from the previous reporting period.

The total amount paid in unemployment insurance benefits was $34,453,854.94 the same week.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (2,172), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (1,247), health care and social assistance (610), accommodation and food services (501), and retail trade (501).

The total in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits paid was $88,059,600. That makes the total $1,143,712,800 in FPUC benefits has been paid since April 4.

The total paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits for the week was $3,628,157.42. That makes the total $21,870,640.39 in PEUC benefits paid since May 27.

