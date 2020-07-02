24 shot to death in attack on drug rehab center in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican authorities say gunmen burst into an unregistered drug rehabilitation center in central Mexico and opened fire, killing 24 people and wounding seven.

Police in the north-central state of Guanajuato said the attack occurred Wednesday in the city of Irapuato.

Three of the seven wounded were reported in serious condition. Apparently the attackers shot everyone at the rehab center.

State police say nobody was abducted. Guanajuato is the scene of a bloody turf battle between the Jalisco cartel and a local gang. No motive was given in the attack, but Mexican drug gangs have killed street-level dealers at such facilities in the past.

