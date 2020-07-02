2020 Cedar Rapids Latino Festival canceled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2020 Cedar Rapids Latino Festival has been canceled. The event was scheduled for Septemeber 13th.

Organizers for the event stated that they reviewed the current social distancing measures and COVID-19 restrictions and felt it was the best decision to cancel the event for the safety of everyone. They also thanked all event sponsors who have helped the Latino Festival since 2012.

Plans are already in the works for the Cedar Rapids Latino Festival on September 12, 2021, at the McGrath Amphitheater.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.