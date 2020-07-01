Zach Johnson Foundation Classic tournament canceled for 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids native and PGA Tour golfer Zach Johnson announced the cancellation of the 2020 Zach Johnson Foundation Classic golf tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally the tournament was scheduled for July 27, but would be closed to the public and have no spectators, volunteers or vendors. Now it’s officially canceled.

The tournament supports Kids on Course, a program that serves students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

“The decision to cancel this year’s Classic was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to be a part of because of how important the money we raise is to the Kids on Course program,” Zach Johnson said. “But the health concerns for all those involved during these unprecedented times and the risk associated with COVID-19 is just too great. In the end our responsibility for the health and well-being of all those connected with the Classic had to be our number one priority. We look forward to making the 2021 Zach Johnson Foundation Classic the best to date.”

The foundation recently raised more than $180,000 during a virtual gala on June 6.

“We consider our first ever Virtual Gala a huge success,” said Jenny Becker, Executive Director of the Zach Johnson Foundation. “Like many others, we’ve had to pivot in different ways over the last several months and we are happy with the turnout and the money raised. Now that we’ve made the official decision to cancel this year’s tournament, our team will shift our focus to finding creative ways to fundraise given the limitations COVID-19 is presenting us with. It’s important to the Zach Johnson Foundation that our support continues at a time when our students and families need us most.”

The foundation said the modified gala and cancellation of the tournament will leave a significant revenue gap, but the board of directors and staff are working on more ways they can raise money to make up for the loss.

