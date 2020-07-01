Advertisement

Zach Johnson Foundation Classic tournament canceled for 2020

PHOTO: Zach Johnson of the British Open golf championship, Photo Date: July 17, 2015 - Photo: ZUMA Press / MGN
PHOTO: Zach Johnson of the British Open golf championship, Photo Date: July 17, 2015 - Photo: ZUMA Press / MGN(WJRT)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids native and PGA Tour golfer Zach Johnson announced the cancellation of the 2020 Zach Johnson Foundation Classic golf tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally the tournament was scheduled for July 27, but would be closed to the public and have no spectators, volunteers or vendors. Now it’s officially canceled.

The tournament supports Kids on Course, a program that serves students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

“The decision to cancel this year’s Classic was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to be a part of because of how important the money we raise is to the Kids on Course program,” Zach Johnson said. “But the health concerns for all those involved during these unprecedented times and the risk associated with COVID-19 is just too great. In the end our responsibility for the health and well-being of all those connected with the Classic had to be our number one priority. We look forward to making the 2021 Zach Johnson Foundation Classic the best to date.”

The foundation recently raised more than $180,000 during a virtual gala on June 6.

“We consider our first ever Virtual Gala a huge success,” said Jenny Becker, Executive Director of the Zach Johnson Foundation. “Like many others, we’ve had to pivot in different ways over the last several months and we are happy with the turnout and the money raised. Now that we’ve made the official decision to cancel this year’s tournament, our team will shift our focus to finding creative ways to fundraise given the limitations COVID-19 is presenting us with. It’s important to the Zach Johnson Foundation that our support continues at a time when our students and families need us most.”

The foundation said the modified gala and cancellation of the tournament will leave a significant revenue gap, but the board of directors and staff are working on more ways they can raise money to make up for the loss.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Elmwood cemetery vandalism

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Local

Four Iowa cities make the list of best places to live after the pandemic

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Business Insider put together a list of the top 30 cities to move to after the coronavirus pandemic. Among them are four Iowa cities.

Iowa

Grim gift adds 500 body bags to Iowa’s coronavirus stockpile

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dickson Industries is donating body bags to the state as it prepares for a worst-case scenario in which the coronavirus, or another health emergency, would overwhelm hospitals and medical examiners.

Iowa

Linn County Sheriff’s Office appoints new Chief Deputy

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office announced the appointment of Douglas A. Riniker as Sheriff Brian Gardner’s new Chief Deputy effective July 1.

Latest News

News

IBM moving out of Dubuque, jobs going to Columbia, Missouri

Updated: 1 hours ago
IBM confirmed it is moving most of its jobs out of Dubuque.

Iowa

Police investigating vandalism at Waterloo cemetery

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police in Waterloo are investigating after dozens of gravestones were damaged in a late-night vandalism spree.

Iowa

IBM leaving Dubuque, moving jobs to Columbia, Missouri

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
IBM confirmed it is consolidating its Dubuque operations and moving most of the jobs to its office in Columbia, Missouri effective in November.

National News

UK extends immigration rights for 3 million eligible Hong Kongers

Updated: 2 hours ago
Following the enactment of the national security law in Hong Kong, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK governmentwill honor its promise "for those with British National Overseas status to enter the UK."

Iowa

COVID-19 cases now more than 29,000 in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state is reporting 349 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths related to the virus over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

An Iowa veteran has been repairing worn American flags for 16 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
An 88-year-old veteran has been repairing old flags for the last 16 years.