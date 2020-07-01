Woman injured in Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police said a shooting injured a 27-year-old woman early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call of several gunshots in the 2100 block of North Towne Lane Northeast at 12:35 a.m.

Police said they found several shell casings and damage to vehicles in the area from gunshots.

Shortly after, officers responded to the 1400 block of 32nd Street Northeast for a report of a woman who had been shot. That’s where officers found the woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said they later learned someone shot the woman in the 2100 block of North Towne Lane Northeast.

First responders took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

There are no arrests so far.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.