UK extends immigration rights for 3 million eligible Hong Kongers

LONDON (AP) - The U.K. government says it is extending residency rights and a special route to citizenship to up to 3 million Hong Kongers who are eligible for a special category of British passport by virtue of Hong Kong's status as a former British colony.

Britain’s foreign secretary stressed Wednesday that the government believes it is upholding a historic duty to Hong Kong after Beijing imposed a sweeping new national security law in the city.

Dominic Raab says the U.K. is scrapping the current 6-month limit on stays by British National Overseas passport-holders and allowing eligible Hong Kongers the right to live and work in Britain for five years, then apply for settled status and ultimately citizenship.

