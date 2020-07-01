Advertisement

UK extends immigration rights for 3 million eligible Hong Kongers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, to go to the Houses of Parliament in London, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - The U.K. government says it is extending residency rights and a special route to citizenship to up to 3 million Hong Kongers who are eligible for a special category of British passport by virtue of Hong Kong's status as a former British colony.

Britain’s foreign secretary stressed Wednesday that the government believes it is upholding a historic duty to Hong Kong after Beijing imposed a sweeping new national security law in the city.

Dominic Raab says the U.K. is scrapping the current 6-month limit on stays by British National Overseas passport-holders and allowing eligible Hong Kongers the right to live and work in Britain for five years, then apply for settled status and ultimately citizenship.

