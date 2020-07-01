Sunnier and drier weather ahead.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry weather moves in lasting through the holiday weekend. As a ridge of high pressure builds the storm track moves to the north and the heat continues. Highs starting tomorrow will be near 90 with dew points near 70. Heat Index values are expected to be near 100 through Sunday. It looks like this pattern continues into the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.