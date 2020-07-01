Advertisement

Storms stay isolated today, very humid

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This persistent pattern continues for one more day. Storms currently to our west will be something to watch, though most of these could very well miss us to the southwest this morning, staying more towards the Des Moines area. As the day goes on though, some isolated storms may again flare in the extreme humidity. Plan on highs in the 80-85 range. Tomorrow, a sunnier day is likely and with high heat to our southwest moving towards us, it should also be a much warmer day. With highs around 90 tomorrow afternoon, the heat index should land around 95 or so. This is pretty much the forecast through early next week as well. With such an expansive ridge of high pressure around, storm chances seem very low. By the middle to end of next week, a few systems try and drop though, but we’ll see if they weaken before they get here. The common theme will be heat and humidity.

