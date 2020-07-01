Advertisement

Police investigating after vandals damage dozens of gravestones at Waterloo cemetery

(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo are investigating after dozens of gravestones were damaged in a late-night vandalism spree.

Up to 50 gravestones were toppled or moved at Elmwood Cemetery sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Cemetery manager Joe Fox told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that damage ranged from huge markers to a small headstone for a 2-month-old baby named Allen dating from the 1800s.

Waterloo police photographed the damage and collected evidence but had made no arrests as of Tuesday night.

