Police investigating after vandals damage dozens of gravestones at Waterloo cemetery

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo are investigating after dozens of gravestones were damaged in a late-night vandalism spree.

Up to 50 gravestones were toppled or moved at Elmwood Cemetery sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Cemetery manager Joe Fox told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that damage ranged from huge markers to a small headstone for a 2-month-old baby named Allen dating from the 1800s.

Waterloo police photographed the damage and collected evidence but had made no arrests as of Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.