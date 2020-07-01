Advertisement

One more afternoon of isolated rain before a dry stretch

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds are holding temperatures in the lower 80s again this afternoon, although you’ll certainly still feel the humidity. A few isolated showers and storms may pop up again this afternoon into the evening, but that will depend on how much sunshine can squeeze in.

After this, a dry stretch is coming Thursday through at least next Tuesday. While there’s a chance of storms returning later next week, that’s not a guarantee. Highs will mostly be in the upper 80s to around 90 starting Thursday, lasting throughout next week. July is here, and it’s definitely going to feel like it for a while.

