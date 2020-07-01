No change to academic calendar for Cedar Rapids Schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The school year in Cedar Rapids is expected to run as normal in the coming academic year, according to officials.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District submitted its initial set of assurances to the state of Iowa on Wednesday, which indicates that they have either planned or are in the stages of planning to meet the various requirements on learning method, infrastructure, health and safety, academic standards, social-emotional-behavioral-health, and equity. The required submission, which was due from all districts by July 1, does not include specific details on each of those categories.

The submission did show that the academic calendar will still begin on August 24, as previously expected. No additional instructional time will be added.

District officials said they are working on solutions for in-person, totally-online, or hybrid learning approaches for the coming year. Families will receive a survey on the plans by July 13, and a town hall will be held about the plans on July 22 or 23.

A final announcement on the details of the plan chosen will be made by late July or early August by the district.

